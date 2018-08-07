Shammah to shoot Daily video with Ugandan Ghetto Kids

Malawi gospel music starlet Shammah Vocalz has flown to Uganda for Daily video shoot with that country’s internationally recognized dancers the Ghetto Kids.

The Blantyre based artist flew to the East African nation yesterday for a number of projects besides the video shoot. However he has not disclosed the other projects so as to avoid ruining the surprise.

In an interview with Malawi24 yesterday, Shammah expressed happiness over the project. He hailed his sponsors, a Malawian/Ugandan family for the opportunity.

“Am so happy to be in Uganda to shoot visuals for Daily with Ghetto Kids, thanks to the Shonga family. I am also going to record audios but I cannot reveal the other names because I want it to be a surprise,” he said

Daily which is also known as the song of Solomon was unleashed in February. It once earned Malawi24’s song of the week honour, and it continues to make noise. It is one of the hits produced by the youthful musician.

He is also the voice behind another smash hit entitled No Reverse. Malawians believe that his collaboration with the internationally recognised Ugandan dancers will be another match made in heaven given their prowesses in their respective artistic specialities.

The children’s dancing crew mostly work with Uganda top musician Eddy Kenzo of the Sitya Loss fame. They have also worked with American-Morrocan rapper French Montana. Dancing has taken them to places like the 2017 BET Awards ceremony in the United States of America.