Govt tells Chilima to resign

Senior cabinet ministers have today asked Vice President Saulos Chilima to resign.

The ministers made the call this morning during a press briefing in Lilongwe.

Ministers at the press conference included Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe, Minister of Communications Nicholas Dausi and Minister of Education Bright Msaka. The three are also senior member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

In a prepared statement, Dausi said by launching the United Transformation Movement (UTM) Chilima has separated himself from the team that is leading the executive arm of government hence he should resign.

“His claim therefore that he can continue to occupy the office of the vice president lacks legitimacy and is laughable,” Dausi said.

The information minister also said that the stand taken by Chilima to leave the DPP and join a party with policies different from those championed by the DPP goes against the spirit of the Constitution of Malawi.

According to Dausi, the position of vice president does not exist on its own but it is aimed at supporting the president hence it is a lie for Chilima to claim that he still has a contract with the people to continue serving in the office of the president.

“In the position that Dr. Saulos Chilima has put himself, it is difficult to understand or accept how he can effectively discharge his constitutional responsibility of advising the president or assume collective cabinet responsibility when he has clearly taken a stand that is opposed to and challenges the policies of the current government,” Dausi said.

Chilima who was elected vice president in 2014 left the DPP in order to contest as president in the 2019 elections.