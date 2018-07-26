Man in for stealing K2 million worth of items

Police in Limbe have arrested a 35-year-old man for stealing items worth K2.2 million in the township.

The Police have identified the suspect as Blessings Mtitule aged 29.

Limbe police deputy public relations officer Widson Nhlane said they received a report from a Chinyonga resident that on July 18, 2018 unknown criminals broke into her house and stole items such as laptops, iPhone, speakers, twelve pairs of men’s shoes and assorted clothes worth K2,240,000.

“After a successful investigation, on July 23, Mtutile was arrested and found in possession of some of the mentioned stolen items,” he said.

Nhlane went on to say that the recovered items have been positively identified by the owner Tepani.

The publicist added that the officers are still on the ground for the recovery of remaining items.

Meanwhile, Police are urging members of the community to avoid harbouring criminals but rather report them to police.

Mtutile who hails from Mtalala village in Traditional Authority Nsomba Blantyre is expected to appear in court to answer theft charges.