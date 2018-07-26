Govt withdraws Chilima’s security

The falling apart between the President and his Vice keeps accelerating. Just days after launching his own party, the Vice President has had his security detail withdrawn.

Government has transferred 42 police officers from Vice President Saulos Chilima’s office and residence.

According to a list of names circulating on social media, 22 police officers have been moved from the Office of the Vice President to Police Mobile Service (PMS) A Division while 18 others have been posted to PMS C Division.

Government has also transferred two police officers from Chilima’s Mudi residence to PMS B Division. All the transfers are effective Wednesday, July 25.

In a related development, the Office of the President and Cabinet has told ministries to only provide the vice president with necessary resources whenever he is carrying out government business.

Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara made the directive in a leaked circular addressed to principal secretaries and heads of departments.

“I wish to remind all the addressees that the Right Honourable Vice President should only be accorded such privileges and benefits as prescribed by law whenever the Vice President is performing Government business,” says the letter.

On Sunday, Chilima launched UTM and promised that if elected next year he will prioritise the fight against corruption.

He also threatened that he will mention names of corrupt politicians in the Democratic Progressive Party administration.