DPP’s Mzomera Ngwira found with case to answer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hola constituency Christopher Mzomera Ngwira who is being accused of stealing public funds has been found with two cases to answer.

Ngwira was earlier this year arrested and charged with two counts of misuse of public office contrary to section 25 B(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act for stealing public funds.

According to Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson Egrita Ndala, when he appeared before Mzimba Magistrate Court on Thursday Ngwira was found with a case to answer.

The legislator was arrested in January but he committed the two offenses in 2010.

Ndala said the MP presented invoices from YOGI and Mzimba Hardware saying they had supplied building materials for Lukwelukwe school project which was funded by Local Development Fund (LDF) under M’mbelwa District Council.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted investigations into the matter which established that Ngwira used influence to award a contract to Mr. Paul Louis Mtonga and advised the Project Management Committee (PMC) members to sign blank withdrawal slips and told them not to indicate the amount to be withdrawn.

Ngwira later indicated MK650, 000 on the withdrawal form.