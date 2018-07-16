DPP, MCP fight over France

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters are fighting over France’s World Cup win.

Each set of supporters is claiming that France’s victory is a sign that their party will win the 2019 presidential elections.

MCP supporters say the cock on France’s shirt is similar to the logo the party uses hence it is a sign of good luck.

MCP Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South East Ulemu Msungama wrote on Facebook: Team ya France yomwe yatenga chikho cha mpira wamiyendo cha dziko lonse lapansi chizindikilo chawo ndi TAMBALA wa MCP yemweyi. Kaya tamvanapo apa?”

While MCP supporter Alex Banda said: “Dzanja likalemba, congratulations to the champs. But there is something about this shirt ankolo Mac Tembo a winning symbol!”

“And I like the logo on the French jersey,” chipped in economist Henry Kachaje.

However, DPP supporters found encouragement in the fact that the World Cup winners were wearing a blue kit which is the same colour the ruling party uses.

DPP cadet Dave Chikaonda said: “France = Blue (DPP) and Croatia = Red (MCP) Case closed DPP Woyeeeeeeeeeeeeee! !!!”

France beat fellow Europeans Croatia 4-2 on Sunday to win the World Cup.