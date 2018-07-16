Wanderers suffer at the hands of Mzuni

Defending champions Mighty Be forward Wanderers suffered a shock defeat on Sunday as they went down to Mzuni at the Mzuzu Stadium.

The home side have been struggling in the Super League this season but on Sunday they took the lead in the 23rd minute when Ramadan Mtafu’s cross found Michael Tete in the box who made no mistake but to put into the back of the net.

The Nomads found it hard to reply with a goal of their own but in the second half they started to pile pressure on Mzuni.

They got their equalizer in the 56th minutes when a Joseph Kamwendo landed on the head of Esau Kanyenda who beat Mzuni keeper Pililani Mapila to make it 1 – 1.

But as they were looking for a winner, Wanderers suffered a blow when Bongani Kaipa was shown a red card in the 79th minutes after fouling a goalkeeper Pililani Mapila.

With ten men, the Nomads were playing under pressure.

In the 85th minute, a Kamwendo back pass was intercepted by Michael Tete who found the back of the net to give Mzuni a 2-1 win.

After the match, Mzuni head coach Gilbert Chirwa said his side deserved the win.

“Our play was very positive. We encourage players to keep on fighting that is why we managed to win the game,” said Chirwa.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said his side did not do enough to win.

“We didn’t play our game, in the second half we tried to come back in the game but still we lost, yes for sure it was not our day,” said Mpinganjira.

Following the win, Mzuni moved from bottom of the league to position 14 with 11 points after playing 13 games.

The Nomads remain on position 3 with 24 points after playing 13 games as well.