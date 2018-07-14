Report leaker is no hero ACB

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says the leaker of its investigation report is not a hero but a person who committed a serious criminal offence.

This is according to ACB Director General Reyneck Matemba who was speaking at press briefing in Lilongwe on Friday, July 13th.

At the briefing Matemba admitted that the leakage happened but said it happened at a time the investigation was at a preliminary stage.

It is pity that some people are glorifying the person who leaked the report, saying he is a hero and patriotic; patriotic! My foot,the Director General said.

He added that investigation is still underway to establish the identity of the leaker.

“The Bureau is conducting investigations into the leakage of the report because that is against the ethics and practice of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Section 54 (Corrupt Practices (Oath of Secrecy) Regulations of the Corrupt Practices Act clearly prohibits unauthorized release of information.

The leakage has to be investigated as it has a negative impact on the operations of the Bureau. Our work in the Bureau demands the cooperation of various stakeholders. The leakage puts the Bureau at a great risk of losing the goodwill of various players if this is not checked.” Worried Matemba.

He continued by saying that the bureau sought the services of a private investigator to help with some aspects of the investigation adding that the probe has been funded by one of its cooperating partner.

According to Matemba, the leakage has affected the probe as three people have said they may not continue coming forth with relevant information for prosecution of the case because they have been exposed by the leakage.

He then lashed out at claims that the bureau is wasting resources in investing in the investigation into the person who leaked the report rather than using them to investigate murder of one of its directors, Issa Njauju.

The Bureau does not have a mandate to investigate murder cases. We reported his [Njauju] missing to police. It is therefore misleading for anyone to link the two investigations as they are different and being handled by different agencies, said Matemba.

The leaked report says a company called Pioneer Investment owned by Zameer Karim was awarded a contract to supply rations to the Malawi Police Service at one price but later asked the Police to adjust the price after the award.

According to the ACB report, Police Director of Finance Innocent Botomani single handedly approved the price adjustment which saw the government overpaying Pioneer Investments by a whooping MK466 million.

The leaked report further implicated President Peter Mutharika in the receipt of K145 million from Karim.

However, presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani insisted that the president did not benefit from the money, saying it was a donation from Mr. Karim to the governing Democratic Progressive Party.