Devotion: The word is water

Isaiah 55:10-11 “For as the rain comes down and the snow from the sky, and doesn’t return there, but waters the earth, and makes it bring forth and bud, and gives seed to the sower and bread to the eater; so shall my word be that goes forth out of my mouth: it shall not return to me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing I sent it to do.”

Are you experiencing any dryness in any area of your life, use the Word of God to turn around your dryness into moisture. Every spoken Word of God has the power to turn a wilderness into a fruitful land full of rivers.

Therefore practice to speak the Word and never allow yourself to remain dry. Water is so important to every living thing and especially for its growth. As a believer, you cannot grow in any aspect of your life without the water. You need the water of the Word for growth and for production of fruits. Every Word of God in you makes you grow and produce results in your life.

Meditate on the Word. The more you meditate the more moisture you take and you make yourself fruitful and a success. Psa 1:2-3 “but his delight is in the Law of the LORD. On his Law he meditates day and night. He will be like a tree planted by the streams of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf also does not wither. Whatever he does shall prosper.”

Learn also to speak good words. Speak positives only and refuse negatives. The Words you speak also act as rains on yourself. Speak good words to yourself to ensure you grow faster.Pro 18:4 “The words of a man’s mouth are like deep waters.

The fountain of wisdom is like a flowing brook.” Let your speech shower uppn new growth. Deut 32:2 ” My teaching will drop like the rain, my sayings will drip like the dew, as rain drops upon the grass, and showers upon new growth. ”

Those who water their crops know that its not a single day event, but rather plants are watered daily. This means to get the right moisture and results, you need to speak this Word day and night(Psalm 1:1-3).

Learn to programme yourself to be in the Word day and night and refuse anything to sway you from the Word. Jos 1:8 “This book of the law shall not depart out of your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then you shall make your way prosperous, and then you shall have good success.”

Confession

The Word of God is my moisture, turning around any dry situation into a fruitful situation. I will never be dry again in my life. In Jesus Name. Amen

