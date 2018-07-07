Moyale, Wanderers in goalless friendly

Independence Day celebrations in Mzuzu on Friday were spiced up by a game between Moyale Barracks and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers which ended goalless.

Moyale Barracks coach Charles Kamanga said the match gave them some lessons as they expect to host the Blantyre giants again next week.

“Wanderers gave us a good game, that we are sure that when they are coming for the Super League game we know where to polish up in order to win the game,” he said

Commenting on their game against Dwangwa United on Sunday, Kamanga said the Independence Day friendly game didn’t disturb their plan of fighting to win.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said it was nice to play Moyale and now they know what to do to beat the soldiers next week in the Super League.

“As you can see, we used most players who we didn’t use most of the time, it was like a testing much all together,” he said.

Apart from football, during the celebrations there were traditional dances, Malawi Army parade, Police display and other entertainment activities that marked the 54th celebration of independence of Malawi.