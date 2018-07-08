Kaliati urges Malawians to join Chilima Movement

Member of Parliament for Mulanje West Patricia Kaliati has urged women to join the Chilima Movement saying it will be the right decision for them.

Kaliati made the remarks at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe on Friday during a rally which the movement organised to mobilize more women to join the movement.

Kaliati who claimed to be the movement’s secretary said it takes time for women to make the right decision although they continue to face many challenges.

She went on to say that the movement is more than ready to rule come 2019 and change Malawi for better.

All of us who are here we have many problems and one of them is financial problem due to corrupt practices that are happening in this country.

“Dr Saulos Chilima knows all of this and that is why he has decided to break those chains and make Malawians enjoy the fruits of this country, not foreigners who are employed without any identity,” she said.

Kaliati added that the movement will provide loans to people to start business to earn a living and also to provide job opportunities to those who are jobless more especially the youths of this country.

The legislator then encouraged people who are willing to contest on different positions to join the movement in large numbers regardless of their race or tribe saying the political movement belongs to everyone and is not a family property as is the case with other political parties.

Kaliati however warned that she will not tolerate anyone who is joining the movement to mislead people in the movement in form of violence, corruption and power abuse such as having affairs.

Speaking at the same event, Malawi’s former first lady Calista Mutharika said President Peter Mutharika should accept that he is old and cannot rule this country.

Calista added that if reelected Mutharika will only continue destroying what others suffered to build for decades.

She explained that leadership needs commitment, hard work and accountability qualities which she claimed Mutharika does not have.

She therefore said that come 2019 Malawians should expect to walk in the right path with Saulos Chilima who is eager and willing to rule this country and change it to be a better place to live.