CBOs decry being sidelined

Community Based Organisations (CBOs) in Phalombe have expressed their dissatisfaction with the treatment which they get from the district’s civil society network.

Representatives of the CBOs said this on Thursday during an annual general assembly of the network where among other things they were electing new executive committee members.

Programs coordinator for Talandira CBO Bartholomew Ligomeka told the gathering that the network has been excluding the CBOs in several activities even though the network’s constitution encompasses them as members.

Ligomeka said most times when there are activities the network executive committee only invites non-governmental organisations which are popular.

“You have been leaving us out on several occasions, you always need us during elections like this and thereafter you do things on your own,” Ligomeka said while other CBOs’ representatives were cheering him.

But in his remarks, Programs Manager for Concern Worldwide Daniel Msiska, who is now the chairperson for the network after his organisation won the post unopposed said with his fellow new office bearers they will make sure that there should be good coordination with all members.

“We will make sure that all members should be doing same things. Besides we will also make sure that we should be meeting regularly which has not been the case in the past.

“Remember our constitution says we should be meeting once quarterly but you can see that this is the first meeting since January. There are a lot of issues which we are supposed to discuss as a network,” said Msiska in an interview.

During the elections, Centre for Alternatives for Victimised Women and Children (CAVWOC) and River of Life were voted into the positions of vice chairperson and general secretary respectively while Dignitas International was trusted to take position of treasurer.

In other positions, Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) and Centre for Social Concern are now vice secretary and network’s mouthpiece respectively whereas Phalombe Youth Arms Organisation will be resources mobilization team leader.

Executive members which delegates voted for are; Talandira CBO, Linguni Youth Organisation, Thandizo CBO, Phalombe Active Youth Organisation and Action Aid.

Meanwhile, traditional leaders, councillors and members of parliament have asked the CSOs to hold an Indaba where they shall talk about progress of their respective projects that they are carrying out in the district as they suspect that some are just using Phalombe in siphoning money from their respective donors.