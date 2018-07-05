MANEB says students will not re-sit MSCE exams

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has refuted social media speculations that students will re-sit for the 2018 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations in November this year.

A screenshot of a post on a fake MANEB Facebook page that has gone viral on social media claims that MANEB has declared this year’s MSCE exams invalid following leakage of exam papers.

Circulated information further discloses that the police are behind the leakage of MSCE exam papers this year.

Among the papers that were disclosed to have been leaked include Mathematics, Life Skills, and Social Development Studies.

But Spokesperson of MANEB Mayamiko Chiwaya downplayed reports that the exam body is to have students re-sit for the exams.

Chiwaya further disclosed that they are currently investigating the alleged reports of leakage.