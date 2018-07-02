The road to sunrise in Nyasaland Film Industry: two movies earn AMVCA nominations

Two Malawian movies, the Road to Sunrise and Nyasaland, have been given a nod to chase accolades in the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) having earned nominations.

The Road to Sunrise is a product of the legendary director Shemu Joyah while Nyasaland was directed by Joyce Chavula Mhango.

The nominations were announced yesterday at a ceremony which took place in Nigeria and was broadcasted live on DSTV and Gotv.

The Malawian movies share a slot as they have all been nominated in the best Southern Africa Film category.

However, the Road to Sunrise has also been nominated in best overall movie category. This means that Malawian movies have a chance of taking home two awards.

Kelvin Ngoma, one of the leading actors in Nyasaland, is thrilled with the nominations. He has expressed happiness over the nominations which he says signal a new dawn in the home creative industry.

Joyce Chavula Mhango looks forward to claiming the award for a record of two times having won it in 2016 for her movie Lilongwe. She is the first Malawian director to be honoured by the AMVCA.

A lot is also expected from the veteran Joyah whose movies have been filmed on international platforms, many times. He is the brain behind Seasons of Life, the Last Fishing Boat and the Road to Sunrise.

The 6th edition of AMVCA is slated for 30th September in Nigeria. Therefore, Malawians have a space of two months to vote for the home films.