Three Super League games end goalless

There were no goals in three Super League matches played on Sunday.

Moyale Barracks missed a chance to sneak into top eight of TNM Super League standings after being held to a goalless draw by Red Lions on Sunday at Mangochi Stadium.

Both sides got a number of chances including a penalty which the Lions were awarded late into the match but missed.

Head coach for Moyale, Charles Kamanga, told the press in a post-match interview that he was delighted with the result and he believes that they may finish in top five by the end of the first round.

“Let me thank God that we have a point in our hand, these guys played good football, we had a lot of chances but my boys did not utilise them. All in all half bread is better than none.

“We still have chances and if we do well in the remaining matches we can finish in top five at the end of this round,” said Kamanga.

On his part, Red Lions gaffer Stereo Gondwe said it was not an easy match considering that they were all soldiers.

“Of course we got a penalty which we missed but it was a difficult match so to say. We are not comfortable with where we are and we will work hard in the remaining matches,” Gondwe said.

Red Lions are sixth on the log at the present with 16 points, just two below Moyale who are on position 10 and both are remaining with three matches to wrap up the first round.

In another match, Be Forward Wanderers failed to cut the gap with the league leaders Silver Strikers to six points after being held to a 0-0 draw by Dwangwa United at Balaka Stadium.

Joseph Kamwendo missed a penalty which would have taken his side to third if converted as they are fourth on the standings, eight points below the table toppers who have got 26 points. Dwangwa are now on position 12 with 13 points.

Elsewhere, Mafco football club are still struggling to get a win as they failed to beat Kamuzu Barracks (KB) in another goalless match played at Kasungu Stadium.

Presently, Mafco are in the relegation zone as they are second from the bottom with eight points while KB are on position seven with 16 points. They are each remaining with three matches to finish first round assignments.