Phalombe nurses fired

Three nurses have been fired in Phalombe for chasing from the labour ward an expectant woman who ended up delivering in a drain.

Earlier this year, this publication reported that on 10th January, 18 year old Alinafe Mtsinje who was in labour was chased from the labour room at Phalombe health centre by some nurses.

The woman later delivered her baby in a drain outside the labour ward.

Mtsinje gave birth without help from any medical personnel and she was assisted by some female patients who were in the Outpatient Department waiting to get medical assistance.

In March this year, Phalombe District Commissioner (DC) Gossam Mafuta interdicted three nurses namely Maureen Chilikutali, Mphatso Chanza and Mercy Sonjera after the district health office report had implicated them on the matter.

The three were receiving half of their salaries as they were waiting for the final decision from the local authority service commission which has now dismissed them according to Mafuta.

“It’s true that they have been dismissed as you recall that initially they got interdicted so as to give room to local authority service commission to look into the matter and make a determination.

“So the local authority service commission made a determination last week that all of them have to be dismissed,” said Mafuta in a telephone interview.

People in the district say Phalombe health centre is one of the health facilities with bad-mannered personnel.