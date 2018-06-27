Mkalapa in “Golide Sakhala Asanadutse pa Moto” album release

Female gospel artist Chimwemwe Mkalapa has said all is set to release “Golide Sakhala Aanadutse pa Moto” album.

Currently, Mkalapa has released two songs Kudzodza kwa Yehova and Bukhuli which are enjoying massive airplay on most local radio stations.

In an interview, Mkalapa said the album is the best of its kind in spreading the gospel to people as it carries the message of salvation.

“People should expect the best from this album as this has the strength to uplift those that are weak, and restore love to the abandoned lives.” she said.

She then stressed on the need for various stakeholders in the country to intervene in reducing piracy saying the problems has completely weakened the music industry in the country.

“Many artist have failed to progress in this music industry due to the increased level of the malpractice. There is a need for Copyright Society of Malawi, COSOMA and Music Association of Malawi to step up its efforts in ending the challenge.” stressed Mkalapa

Commenting on the matter, president for Musicians Association of Malawi, (MAM) Reverend

Chimwemwe Mhango accepted the concern but quickly put the blame on copyright Society of Malawi for failing to enforce the law.

Mhango added that since the coming into effect of the Copyright Act in 2016, there has been little progress in efforcement of the law.

“I urge musicians in the country to come forth and report the malpractice to either COSOMA, MAM, police and other enforcers in dealing with the vice.”