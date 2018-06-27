Eight injured in accident

Eight people have been injured after a minibus they were travelling in was involved in a road accident.

According to assistant Public Relations Officer for Limbe police Constable Patrick Mussa, the accident happened today at around 06:50am at MACOHA in Limbe.

He said vehicle registration number CZ 1538/MJ 6121 Freight Liner truck driven by Emmanuel John Sombwa, 36, was coming from the direction of Limbe heading to Bangwe along Robert Mugabe Highway.

Upon arrival at MACOHA, another vehicle suddenly stopped in front of Sombwa’s minibus and he tried to avoid it.

“Due to speeding, he lost control of the vehicle, swerved to the offside lane and ended up hitting a minibus registration number BT 2000, Nissan Vanette which was coming from the opposite direction with twelve passengers on board,” said Manda.

Due to the impact, one passenger sustained a serious leg injury while seven others escaped with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Police are advising all road users to observe all road signs and regulations if accidents of this nature are to be avoided.