Chitipa United stick to unbeaten run

Former Super League side Chitipa United are unbeaten after 10 games in the Simso Northern Region League.

Over the weekend, Chitipa amassed four points after a 1-1 draw with Luwinga United on Saturday and a win over Zolozolo United on Sunday.

So far the team has won 8 games and drawn twice, pocketing 26 points.

Head coach for the team Robert Mziza told Malawi24 on Monday that they are aiming high to return to the Super League.

“We know each and every game for us will be tough since most of our opponents want to destroy our dream of returning into the elite league,” he said.

He however expressed confidence that they will continue winning since they are a hard working side.

“I always tell my boys that the only secret to win each and every game is the hard working spirit and this always works for us as you can see we are doing better and improving almost every game we played,” said Mziza.

Chitipa are leading the log table and are 3 points ahead of Ekwendeni United who are on second position with 23 points.

Another former Super League side Kabwafu United remain bottom of the league with 7 points from 9 games played.