Voter registration exercise begins

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has today started conducting voter registration exercise for the 2019 tripartite elections.

The registration exercise in Dedza, Salima and Kasungu will run from June 26 to July 9, 2018.

About 9 million people are expected to be registered countrywide by November.

On Monday, MEC launched the 2018 voter registration exercise in Salima.

Speaking after the event, Commissioner Linda Kunje said Malawians should know that this is the most important stage towards 2019 polls.

She urged people from Salima to turn up in large numbers and register so that they should vote and choose their leaders.

“Everything is in control, we are well prepared as Malawi Electoral Commission as you know we are using the biometric registration, so there is no room for cheating. All political parties should have their monitors in all registration centres,” said Kunje.

On the registration procedure, Kunje said MEC is working hand in hand with National Registration Bureau (NRB) so those who lost their national identity cards should not be worried as officials from NRB will be at the registration centres to provide assistance.

“We are working together with NRB because the national identification card is the only proof that someone is eligible to vote. Our relationship has been great and they are very helpful,” said Kunje.

On his part, District Commissioner (DC) for Salima District Charles Mwawebe said the district is prepared to hold the much anticipated registration exercise in all 133 centers that are in the district.

“Salima is set for registration process, I am just asking all Malawians who are eligible to vote to go and register at the nearest centers,” he said.