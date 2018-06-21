Motion to give MBC K1 rejected

Members of Parliament (MPs) have today rejected a motion by a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator to give Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) One Kwacha.

Dowa North East MP Sam Kawale moved the amendment motion under Standing Order 74 as read with Standing Order 140 (4).

According to a Notice of Amendment for today, Kawale proposed that: “Vote 275 be reduced by One Billion, Eight Hundred and Seventy Nine Million, Seven Hundred And Sixty Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety Nine Kwacha and be given One Kwacha in respect of the allocation for the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation.”

However, the House today rejected Kawale’s motion with 74 members voting against the motion and 40 voting in favour of it. One MP abstained from the vote while 77 members were absent during the vote.

This means MBC will receive K1.87 billion from this year’s national budget.

The motion comes months after MCP reported MBC to Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) over the broadcasters’ programming which is deemed to favour the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).