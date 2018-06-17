Karonga, TN share points

Karonga United rued missed chances as they drew 1-1 with fellow Super League newcomers TN Stars on Saturday.

The home side continued their profligacy in front of goal as clear goal scoring chances went begging time after time.

Karonga made a lightning start to the game and should have taken an early led in the 9th minute but goal-shy Khumbo Msowoya missed a penalty.

Msowoya and Antony Mfune had chances but they failed to score.

Despite Karonga United looking more composed on the ball, the Kasungu based rookies grew more into the game as the first half went on and began pinning the home side back with their clever passing and exchange. They also went close to breaking the deadlock through the impressive Stern Davy and China Chirwa.

In the second half, Karonga United continued from where they had left off, exerting pressure on TN Stars defense, playing off some neat one touch football but chance after chance went begging.

In the 64th minute, the home side were punished for their profligacy in front of goal as China Chirwa swept TN Stars into the lead following a mix up in Karonga’s penalty area.

However the lead didn’t last long as Karonga United substitute Gule Mwaisope equalized two minutes later after a flowing move involving four players.

Despite the two sides going all out for the elusive winner in the last 20 minutes, they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils after 90 minutes.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Karonga United coach Christopher Nyambose lamented his side’s lack of composure in front of goal.

”It’s becoming a familiar tune unfortunately for us. We are drawing games that we should be winning easily and we should have won this game too but this is football,” said Nyambose.

However, TN Stars coach Meke Mwase said he was happy to come away from home with a point.

”It was a difficult match for us but we played well, we were well organized at the back and 1-1 draw was a fair result,” he said.

The point keeps Karonga United 7th in the table with 12 points from 11 matches while TN Stars are in 8th place with also 12 points having played a game less.