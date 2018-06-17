Gender inequality needs to be dealt with – expert

A gender specialist has said there is a lot to be done to end gender inequality in the country.

The specialist Naomi Ngwira made the remarks at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe during a public lecture titled “creating public spaces for gender equality in Malawi.”

Ngwira who also previously served as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi said there have been issues of gender bias more especially against women and girls.

She however noted that some improvements have been made.

“There have been improved programs such as girl child education both from government and private sectors but we still have a way to go,” she said.

In his remarks, Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs chief state advocate Pacharo Kayira said some of the cultural practices in Malawi should be prohibited.

Kayira added that opportunities for education should be favourable to both girls and boys including on the issue of quota system in the education sector.

He therefore asked for implementation on the issues that will assist in gender balance to provide opportunities to both boys and girls.