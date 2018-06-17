FAM launches investigations after millions goes missing during Blantyre derby

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has launched investigations after K39.3 million gate revenue was collected from Blantyre derby despite the match attracting a lot of spectators.

In a statement made available to Malawi24. the FA’s Commercial Director and Head of Marketing Limbani Matola said Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers pocketed K8.3 million each with the ground owners pocketing the same amount.

However, Matola said the figure which was collected is far from reflecting the record turn up of spectators at the giant Bingu National Stadium.

The fraud has forced the organizers to institute investigations into the matter.

“As FAM, we are very disappointed with this figure. It is not any closer to reflect the record turn up of spectators at the stadium. We are depressed when we compare to K54.5 million which we made last year when the two teams met in 2017 Carlsberg Cup final. Last year, we sold the tickets in advance and the covered stand tickets were sold at K1500 and K2000 at the gates and this time around, the tickets were K2 000 all round at the gates.

“Furthermore, this figure is far below K53.5 million which we collected last year when Silver Strikers played against Be Forward Wanderers in the Airtel Top 8 finals where tickets were sold at K1, 500,” reads the statement.

From the gross collected, the FA and Sports Council of Malawi pocketed K6.7 million and K1.6 million respectively.