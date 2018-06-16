Bullets edge Be Forward Wanderers to reach Airtel Top 8 final

…to play Blue Eagles…

Nyasa Big Bullets have continued their incredible run of form with Be Forward Wanderers becoming the latest victims of their wrath as Rodgers Yasin’s men beat their rivals 2-1 to book a place in the Airtel Top 8 cup final.

Despite creating lots of goal scoring opportunities especially in the first half, Wanderers left Bingu National Stadium in tears as they failed to match Bullets’ magnificent second half performance which saw the People’s Team scoring two quick goals courtesy of Bright Munthali and Chiukepo Msowoya.

Wanderers dominated the proceedings as they won the midfield battle but their forward Khumbo Ng’ambi wasn’t sharp enough to convert the chances into goals.

Bullets’ first shot came from Munthali who saw his effort missing the goalmouth with an inch.

From there, it was Wanderers all over as the 2017 runners up piled more pressure on Bullets but Bashir Maunde, Miracle Gabeya and John Lanjesi were very solid at the back.

The Nomads went close to scoring through Yamikani Chester who called Rabson Chiyenda into action to produce a fantastic save.

Moments later, Chiyenda was at it again, denying Ng’ambi from scoring by clearing the ball on top of his head.

Wanderers’ game plan was slowly working in their favor as they closed down Righteous Banda and Fischer Kondowe from supplying balls to Msowoya, Patrick Phiri and Munthali.

Come second half, Bullets were more offensive than their opponents.

Wanderers’ failure to convert first half chances made them pay as they found themselves down just after the half hour mark.

Bullets won a free kick inside their own half which was quickly taken by Gabeya to Kondowe who forced the Nomads into conceding a corner.

Kondowe stepped up and delivered the ball into the box from which Wanderers defence failed to clear only to land on the right foot of Munthali who connected well from a close range.

Moments later, it was 2-0.

Munthali forced Chipuwa into making a save but Nomads defenders failed to clear the ball, resulting into another corner from which Msowoya scored Bullets’ second goal, 2-0.

Bullets then introduced Nelson Kangunje and Sankhani Mkandawire for Munthali and Phiri while

Wanderers introduced Zicco Mkanda and Felix Zulu for Khumbo Ng’ambi and Stanley Sanudi as they tried to reduce the arrears.

Wanderers were now stepping up and they almost reduced the arrears through Chester who saw his shot well saved by Chiyenda.

With less than 6 minutes to play, Wanderers pulled one back through a fantastic finish from Nkanda.

Wanderers tried their level best to find the equalizing goal in the dying minutes but Bullets stood firm to send the stadium into a frenzy.

The People’s Team will take on Blue Eagles in the final of the cup which will be played at the same venue on 30th June.

As for Wanderers, this was their second defeat in a row and pressure is mounting on the Lali Lubani boys.