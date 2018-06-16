Justice delayed in Masambuka case

…govt fails to pay doctor

Justice in the murder case of person with albinism MacDonald Masambuka is being delayed due to Malawi government’s failure to pay a medical doctor.

Media reports show that government is yet to pay the pathologist who carried out postmortem on Masambuka’s body.

The medical doctor Charles Dzamalala has not submitted the report that is expected to be used in court due to unsettled bill.

Dzamalala is expected to be paid K400,000 for the service he was hired to do following the murder of Masambuka.

Meanwhile, the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi has expressed worry over the delay by government to pay the doctor.

Dozens of people including a Roman Catholic Priest from Zomba diocese were arrested in connection to the murder of Masambuka.