Environmental CSOs take next step

….As court lifts injunction on plastic ban

Environmental Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Malawi say they will intensify awareness campaigns to sensitise the public on plastic pollution.

This follows a court ruling on Thursday that made thin plastic ban effective in the country.

Reacting to the ruling, the CSOs have expressed a need to have awareness as a way of ensuring the effectiveness of the ban on thin plastics.

Through a green march on Friday in Blantyre, the CSOs collected thin plastics that were littered around the city as part of awareness campaign on beating plastic pollution.

One of the CSOs, Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM), urged the public to observe the ban on plastics less than 60 micrometers.

WESM Chairman Paul Taylor advised citizens to stop buying thin plastics as a way of beating plastic pollution.

“The battle is not yet over; we need to do more on awareness to ensure behavioural change on thin plastics in the country,” said Taylor in an interview with Malawi24.

He added that the CSOs will also be monitoring the effectiveness of the ban in the country.

In 2015, Malawi government implemented a ban on the use of thin plastics. However, companies that produce thin plastics challenged the implementation of the ban through an injunction.