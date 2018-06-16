Devotion: No geographical limits

Act 10:34-35 “Then Peter opened his mouth, and said, Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons: But in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him.”

When you look at the scripture above,the Bible says God shows no partiality to men but in EVERY NATION He accepts those who fear Him. The word translated accepts is the Greek Word Dektos which also means to approve.

God approves all believers regardless of where they are coming from. If you have a vision that you want to work on, God has approved you regardless of where you are coming from. Its time to start mobilising resources and never limit yourself by geographical locations.

Remember he has given us Nations for our inheritance(Psalm 2:8). If you are a child of God who wants to pursue your career or business or work of God beyond your nation you are approved by Him.

As a Child of God, during your first birth you were operating under the dictates of the earth. At that point in time you were born from the lineage of your parent and you belonged to the earthly nationality such as Malawi, China, India and so on. At second birth, the Bible says you are no longer the old person(2 Cor 5:17). You are a new species without past. You are no longer a citizen of your country but a citizen of Heaven. Phi 3:20 “Our citizenship, however, is in heaven…”

In Christ Jesus, we lose our nationalities. Don’t look yourself as an African or American but rather as someone in Christ. You lost your African or American citizenship the day you got Born Again. Remember we are citizens of Zion and we are in Africa or Malawi as Ambassadors. We dont belong here.

Gal 3:28-29“ There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.”

Confession

I am from above. I am not from below. I operate under the heavenly dictates. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

+265888326247 +265881283524 +265997538098

Prayer points for the week.

-We thank God for the great services yesterday in all networks and even in other churches and ministries

-We pray that labourers of the gospel should increase and be able to win souls in different nations of the world.

-We dedicate the month of June and declare it as a success in the name of Jesus