Police identify three electrocuted men

Police in Blantyre have now identified three men who got electrocuted to death on Sunday at Chichiri in the city.

The men, who were five in total, were hired to fix a billboard at Chichiri Shoprite in the city when the incident occurred.

It is reported that while the men were working, a ladder which was being used to support them do their work fell on Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) live wires.

The men were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital by well-wishers where three were pronounced dead upon arrival.

One victim – Victor Namweto 31 of Nakhoro village traditional authority Kaduya in Phalombe – survived with burns and is receiving treatment at the Central Hospital (QUECH).

The bodies of the three dead persons which are being kept at Queens mortuary have since been identified by their relatives.

According to Blantyre police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi, the men are Harold Chisakasa aged 30 of Mteya village T/A Ganya in Ntcheu who was residing in Ndirande township, Kriswell Jenda aged 25 of Ntala village T/A Mwambo in Zomba who was residing in Kubaluti and Cromwell Billiati aged 29 of village Mpalare T/A Phambala in Ntcheu and was based at Chirimba township in Blantyre.