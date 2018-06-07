Malawi becoming more popular to investors – Govt

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism has claimed that Malawi is gaining popularity among investors since a lot of foreign businesses have shown interest in the forthcoming Malawi Investment Forum (MIF).

The two day event which is expected to start from 11th June at Bingu International Conventional Centre is aimed at promoting local products to attract foreign investors.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, minister responsible Henry Mussa said many investors have registered to take part in the event.

“Currently, registration is underway. 600 delegates have registered, 29 foreign investors from countries like Nigeria, South Africa, India, Netherlands and many have been as well registered for the coming MIF which is showing that Malawi is becoming more popular,” he said.

He added that there is hope that more foreign investors will continue to register for the investment forum in order to be unique.

According to Mussa, the MIF 2018 will target all sectors such as agriculture, tourism, transport and energy.

Speaking at the press briefing, African Union Regional Delegates to Southern Africa Leopold Auguste Ngomo said the forum will provide Malawi an opportunity to showcase and sell its products.

He went on to say that they are more than ready to be part and parcel of the MIF.