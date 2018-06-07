Recent News
TNM 4G Lite Flash
You are at: » » Fire razes down house, two children injured
Mulanje Bus depot fire

Fire razes down house, two children injured

0
By on National

Fire has razed down a house at Bwengu Trading Centre in Rumphi, leaving two children injured.

The injured children have been identified as Tembani Mfune aged 10 and Chawanangwa Mfune aged two.

According reports, Annah Nundwe who is aged 25 left a frying pan on fire and went out for other errands.

Mulanje Bus depot fireThe oil in the pan got burnt and caught a 5 litre plastic bottle which was used for storing petrol thereby setting the house on fire.

During the inferno, the two children escaped with minor injuries and were treated as outpatients at Bwengu health centre.

Property such as 51 bags of maize, 4 blankets, plates and other household items plus MK60,000 cash were damaged during the accident.

Share.

Leave a Reply