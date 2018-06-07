Cashgate at Nsanje District Council

Nsanje District Council has been marred with mismanagement of funds as K100 million is missing.

It is alleged that the cash was meant for the implementation of various projects.

District Commissioner for Nsanje district Council Reinhard Chavula told the local media that the cash was indeed mismanaged and the ministry of local government will deploy external auditors to investigate the matter.

“We have failed to implement some projects because of the mismanagement of the funds,” he said.

The money was under Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and District Development Fund (DDF) in the 2017/18 financial year.