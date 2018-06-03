Devotion: Walk and Work with the Helper

John 14:16 And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever.

The owner of the universe knows how difficult it is to be a success without supernatural helper. He therefore provided the Helper suitable for us. Man using his freshly wisdom thinks he can be a success without Him and that is why many people are living a defeated life.

Zechariah 4:6 “So he answered and said to me: “This is the word of the Lord to Zerubbabel: ‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,’ Says the Lord of hosts.”

To accompish things and be a success is not by human might, not by human power, but it is by the Spirit of God. He has enough ability to help you do beyond your capability.

Ephesians 3:20 “Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.” The power that is at work in us is the power of the Holy Spirit. That’s what can help us to be a success in life. Therefore dont ever ignore the helper. You will fail miserably.

Power is defined as the ability to do work. Therefore His power in you becomes your ability to accomplish things in life.Acts 1:8 “But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you..”

Confession

I have the Helper in me. I do never fail. I have greater abilities than human abilities. I have divine abilities in me. My life is in one direction; forward and upwards only. In Jesus Name. Amen.

