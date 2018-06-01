We will not allow general elections to happen – Chilima Movement

Members of the Chilima Movement have warned that the 2019 election will not happen if their wishes are not fulfilled.

The Chilima Movement is a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) faction supporting Vice President Saulos Chilima to replace President Peter Mutharika as the party’s president and torchbearer in the 2019 elections.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe, Member of Parliament for Mulanje West Patricia Kaliati said if Chilima will not be allowed to contest during the DPP convention, the MPs shall not allow elections to take place next year.

She said MPs are also Malawians and they have freedom to make decisions on presidential issues in order to bring change for the benefit of everyone.

During the press briefing, Kaliati was together with former First Lady Callista Mutharika and fellow MPs Bon Kalindo, Noel Masangwi and Allan Ngumuya.

The group said they want Mutharika to step down because he has failed and is surrounded by people who tell him what to do.

According to Kaliati, the Chilima camp is ready for the DPP convention and hopes everyone will be allowed to contest for any position.

“For the sake of democracy, let me propose that each and every person must contest in all party positions during the convention. Let members face each other,” she said.