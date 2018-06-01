Black Missionaries to perform at Catholic Church fundraising show

Black Missionaries will today perform in Mponela at a fundraising gig organised by a Catholic Church parish.

The church intends to use the gig to raise money amounting to K5 million for construction of offices.

According to Father John Kaliwamba, the church has managed to construct a church building and a father’s house from a number of fundraising ventures and donor aid.

“But on the construction of Parish offices we have decided to engage the Black Missionaries owing to their popularity and through them we believe we will manage to realise our target of raising K5 million,” said Kaliwamba,

The show which is expected to start at 5PM will be staged at Mponela 1 Football Ground.

Ma Blacks’ frontman Anjiru Fumulani in an Interview on Sunday said they are set for the Mponela gig.

“We are bringing to Mponela the whole battalion of Ma Blacks including Yanjanani Chumbu, Khonzie Masimbe and Anthony Makondetsa.

“People should come in large numbers and they will not regret,” said Anjiru.

Anjiru said fans will sample the new songs from Kuimba 11.

“We are coming to conquer Mponela and music fans should anticipate fireworks. It’s gonna be massive. We gonna rock. Songs such as Umboni, Special Lover, zofuna mtima wanga and M’busa will be dished,” said The Blacks’ front man.