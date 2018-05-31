Multichoice launches talent factory

Muitichoice Malawi yesterday launched Multichoice talent factory aimed at producing new talents for the filmmaking industry.

The one year major pan-African programme for film and television industry is targeting Zambia, Kenya, Malawi and Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch, Multichoice Malawi General Manager Gus Banda said they want to encourage Africans to tell their stories through films.

“We believe that Africans have stories to tell whether it is past, present and future, these stories or films will be showcased on African channels. Participants are expected to apply in order to join this program.

“We will train 20 students per region and deliver a contingent of 60 emerging filmmakers per annum,” he explained.

In her remarks, Minister of Civic Education Grace Chiumia pledged to support youths who have passion in filmmaking.

She said government will include filmmaking as another module in tertiary education particularly in technical colleges.

Chiumia then asked the youths to never undermine themselves so that they can bring something to the world through their creativity.

Film Association of Malawi President Ezaius Mkandawire said many people in the country have skills and passion in film production but the big challenge remains proper infrastructure and where they can sell their films after production.

“The challenge of infrastructure to support capacity building in the film making is creating a gap between the film industry and the people who have interest to appreciate our talents although it is a high response from people to consume local products,” he said.

Artists who were at the event included Tay Grin, Sangie, Flora Suya and Patience Namadingo.