MHRC committed to implementing ATI bill

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has said it is committed to implementing Access to Information (ATI) bill considering how important the bill is to the nation.

Since the Access to Information Act was assented to by President Peter Mutharika last year, Malawians are yet to start using the new law.

Speaking to reporters after a workshop organised at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe, MHRC Chairperson Justin Dzonzi said the workshop was aimed at orienting information holders to ensure that public bodies disclose information they are having in their offices.

He therefore said, through the workshop, people should expect a lot of things to happen because the Commission will make sure that the act should be operationalised as soon as possible so that it becomes a law that can be used by the general public.

Secretary for Human Resource and Development Hilario Chimoto said government is aware of the importance of the Act.

Chimoto who was the guest of honour at the workshop said Access to Information Act is a unique law because it places the power for its administration in various institutions.

He said some of the institutions are Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and MHRC.

These institutions will retain the power for the policy direction and regulation while the commission has also been assigned the power of enforcement and oversight.