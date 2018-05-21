Cold season behind resumed blackouts – Escom

…situation could normalise by July

The electricity blackouts situation has resurfaced in Malawi. This time it is taking about 13 hours to have power back.

But the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) says the situation is as a result of hefty demand for power due to the cold season and tobacco processing activities.

These two reasons, according to Escom, have also come at a time generators the government of Malawi purchased and commissioned to ease the power outages are not working as expected.

Social media rants on Escom Facebook page have seen people questioning why Escom has over the years failed to tame such reasons which are always the case when power outages are rife.

However, Escom is upbeat of normalising the situation.

“There will be additional 53 Megawatts from diesel generator power plants by the end of June this year. Escom will also start buying 20 Megawatts from Zambia through Chipata to Mchinji at distribution level by end of August 2018. 40 Megawatts from a solar power generating IPP [Independent Power Producer] shall be added to the grid by the end of January 2019,” reads part of a statement they issued recently.

The commissioning of 78 Megawatts generators earlier this year seems not to have paid any dividends as the blackout situation has now become worse.

Parts of Blantyre including Chilobwe, Njamba, Nkolokosa and Chitawira had up to 18 hours of no power last Thursday.

Economists have indicated smaller businesses have also been left with huge financial constraints because costs like tax and rentals have remained static despite the power situation.