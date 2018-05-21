Eagles thump Lions as Dwangwa move into top 8

Blue Eagles are now fourth in the TNM Super League following a 2-1 win over Zomba based soldiers, Red Lions, in a match played on Sunday afternoon at Mangochi Stadium.

Goals from Micium Mhone and Gilbert Chirwa were enough for the Malawi Police Service side to come from behind and collect maximum points which have seen them move to fourth position with just six points behind leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets who have got 16 points.

Mathews Simbeye’s first half goal failed to rescue the soldiers from the beaks of the hungry Eagles who scored two in the second half.

The visitors’ coach Derklerk Msakakuona expressed his happiness for the victory saying grabbing a win away from home is an exciting thing.

“I am very happy, winning a game away from home and at the same time coming from behind to score two goals is good for Blue Eagles.

“Let us now see how we will do in the league and finish the season,” said Msakakuona in a post-match interview.

Red Lions with 9 points on the log table have now dropped to fifth position from fourth and their Coach Stereo Gondwe has admitted that things are not going on well for his side as they have failed to register a win in two consecutive matches.

“We tried to pressurise so as to get another goal but we failed and what I can say we have lost 2-1 and it wasn’t our day,” Gondwe said.

Elsewhere, Azam Tigers’ central region tour has ended badly as the league’s championship aspirants have failed to collect any point in two matches.

On Sunday, they were hammered 1-0 by TN Stars courtesy of China Chirwa’s strike at Kasungu Stadium.

The Kau Kau boys who were also whipped 1-0 by Civil Sporting Club on Saturday in Lilongwe are currently third on the log with four points behind league leaders who have played two matches less than them.

A win for the Kasungu based top flight debutants has pushed them up to tenth with seven points from six matches and are just two points away from the relegation zone.

Rookies Nchalo United will never forget another bad weekend in the office as they have failed to salvage at least a point in their matches against Nkhotakota based giants, Mafco and Dwangwa United respectively.

On Saturday, the lower state side was wounded 2-1 by Mafco before Dwangwa added the salt on the wound by handing them a 4-0 defeat in a match played at Chitowe ground.

Fabio Kapinde netted a brace and Grecian Chinkhande was also on target as the visitors scored in their own net to give away three points to Dwangwa which have seen them climbing up to position eight with seven points from five matches.

Nchalo who have played seven matches are second from bottom with four points.

In Mzuzu, Karonga United drew 0-0 with Mzuzu University (Mzuni) to drop from position 10 to 11 with six points from six matches while the students are now on position 12 level on points with the rookies who have a better goal difference.