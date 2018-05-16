DPP MPs being forced to endorse Mutharika

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) senior members are pressurising the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) to show support for President Peter Mutharika as the DPP’s torchbearer in the 2019 elections.

According to reports, DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey and vice president for the South George Chaponda are telling legislators to endorse Mutharika.

Some DPP Parliamentarians revealed to the local media that they have been told to show their support for Mutharika and not Vice President Saulos Chilima.

There is a movement in the DPP which wants Mutharika to resign after his first term and let youthful Chilima represent the DPP in next year’s elections.

Legislators such as Patricia Kaliati, Allan Ngumuya, Bon Kalindo and Noel Masangwi have already endorsed Chilima.

However, Mutharika on Sunday said people who are pressurising him to quit in 2019 are wasting their time since he will be the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s elections.

The Malawi leader added that he wants to build on the developments he has achieved in his first term and take Malawi to greater prosperity during his second term of office.