Blantyre and Districts Netball League set for new season

The wait is finally over, as the Blantyre and Districts Netball League (BDNL) is set to launch its 2018 season this weekend.

The league is sponsored by Rainbow Paints.

Confirming the development, general secretary Anne Hanjahanja told Malawi24 that the ceremony will take place on Saturday at the home of netball in the southern region, Blantyre Youth Centre.

“We are set to throw off this Saturday. Everything is in place except just a few things that we are finalising with the sponsors. This year we are excited to start in good time, unlike last season when we started the campaign in July. As it is we except to wind up in November or early December,” said Hanjahanja.

On whether the K6.7 million package will be hiked, Hanjahanja said that will be known on Saturday when the sponsors will unpack all the details regarding the 2018 season.

She however confirmed that all the ten teams which took part in the previous edition have been maintained with no new names joining.

The launch will involve four games to be played on the day.

The first match will be between Polytechnic and Shizaella, to be followed by that between Thunder Queens and Serenity Stars.

The final match on day one will see defending champions Kukoma Diamonds battling Prison Sisters.

Diamonds will be bidding for a third consecutive title, following back to back triumphs in the two previous terms.