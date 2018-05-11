Thief who hid stolen items in cave nabbed

Police in Mzimba are keeping in custody a 53 year old Zambian man who stole items worth K573,000 and hid them in a cave located in a thick forest.

The suspect has been identified as Benjamin Nyirongo.

According to a police report, the suspect on 4th April, 2018 broke into a house belonging to Sanudi Mapilisi and went away with a laptop, mattress, clothes, kitchen utensils, radio, speakers and other assorted items all valued at K573, 000 plus hard cash amounting to K89, 000.

Meanwhile, police have managed to recover all the stolen items which the suspect hid in a cave in the thick forest of Thoza.

The suspect according to police records is a habitual criminal since it is the third time for him to be arrested.

Police public relations officer for Mzimba Peter Botha said the suspect will appear in court soon to answer charges of burglary and theft.

The suspect Nyirongo hails from Mahucha Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapichira in Zambia.