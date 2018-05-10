MCP secretary detained for trying to overtake Mutharika

Police on Wednesday detained Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Deputy Publicity Secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali for disturbing First Lady Gertrude Mutharika’s convoy.

According to reports, the former Livingstonia Synod pastor was travelling to Blantyre and was heading in the same direction as Mutharika’s convoy.

However, Police noticed that Munthali was charging on the First Lady’s convoy at high and dangerous speed after the convoy passed Chingeni road.

Police warned Munthali to stay away from the convoy but he continuously ignored warnings and instead attempted to overtake the convoy on several occasions.

The convoy nevertheless blocked the vehicle from overtaking.

According to reports, when the First Lady’s convoy passed Zalewa roadblock the police closed the road and ordered Munthali to stop.

He was taken into custody at the roadblock for questioning and later released.