Girls needed in ICT – Chilima

Second Lady Mary Chilima has challenged girls in the country to choose careers in Information and Commuications Technology (ICT).

Chilima made the call during International Day of Girls in ICT at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe. According to Chilima who was the guest of honour, girls are needed in ICT because innovation thrives on diversity.

Chilima encouraged girls in Malawi to pursue their dreams and work hard. She said girls and women are empathetic hence they can be more innovative in developing technology solutions that can serve mankind in areas such as health education among others.

In her remarks, mHub Founder Rachel Sibande challenged girls not to have limits in life. She urged the girls to believe in the concept that says the sky is not the limit.

The event was organised by Plan International Malawi in collaboration with mHub and Timveni child and youth media organisation under the theme: Girls as Creators of Technology and Digital Solutions.