Botswana leader visits Malawi

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana has arrived in Malawi for a one day working visit.

Masisi who became president of the southern African nation last month arrived this morning through Chileka Airport.

After disembarking from the plane, Masisi inspected a full guard of honor mounted by the Malawi Defence Force.

He was welcomed at the airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr Emmanuel Fabiano and other Ministers.

From the airport, the Botswana leader went to Sanjika Palace to meet President Peter Mutharika.

President Masisi has been accompanied by Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Vincent Seretse, Minister of Tertiary Education Research Science and Technology Ngaka Ngaka, Minster of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism, Tshekedi Khama and Minister of Basic Education Bagalatia Arone.

Masisi, 56, became Botswana president last month after the resignation of Ian Khama.