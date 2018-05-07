18-year-old man nabbed for raping granny

Police in Kasungu have arrested an 18-year-old man for raping a 73-year-old woman in Kasungu.

Kasungu Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza said this happened at Jalang’ombe village, Traditional Authority Mwase in the district and he identified the suspect as Martin Phiri.

Namwaza explained that the victim was with her grandchildren who were drinking Kachasu outside her house.

“Phiri then came to the granny’s house where he joined them in drinking the beer,” he said.

The suspect later fished out K500 and gave the victim’s two grandchildren to go and buy more Kachasu for them to drink.

After the children left, Phiri grabbed the woman and forcefully took her to a nearby bush where he raped her.

The 73-year-old woman reported the matter to Kasungu Police Station where she was referred to Kasungu District Hospital for medical examination and the results will be tendered in evidence in the court of law.

Meanwhile, Phiri has been charged with rape and will appear before court after completion of police enquiries.

He comes from Jalang’ombe village, Traditional Authority Mwase in Kasungu district.