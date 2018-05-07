DPP planning to suffocate MPs

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) senior members want the current parliamentary sitting to be the last of 2018 so that Members of Parliament (MPs) should not have money for campaign.

The plans were revealed in a leaked telephone conversation between DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey and Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa told Jeffrey that on Parliament, his views are that in November there must be no parliamentary sitting.

“You’re right – this must be the final Parliament sitting so that MPs must be starved of allowances. Let them not sit again so they should be short of cash,” Jeffrey replied.

The two also hit hard at people who are supporting Vice President Saulos Chilima to be the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

Jeffrey sounded afraid of the pro-Mutharika pressure group that has been meeting in Lilongwe and northern Malawi to drum up morale of Chilima.

“I even hear there was a meeting at Lingadzi the other day. Chilima’s entire camp was there. Even in the north they had a meeting. It’s clear that this pressure group is growing into a cancer that threatens to metastasize,” Jeffrey said.

According to their conversation, the two also wanted Mutharika to reshuffle cabinet last week.

“This week the President should just have gone ahead to reshuffle, because after this week he will not be able to reshuffle, since Parliament is sitting,” DPP SG added.

There are wrangles in DPP due to different opinions on who should lead the party in 2019 elections between Chilima and Mutharika.