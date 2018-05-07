It wasn’t us – DPP denies petrol bombing Kalindo

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has distanced itself from the petrol bomb attack that occurred at Parliamentarian Bon Kalindo’s house.

On Friday night, thugs threw a petrol bomb into the fenced compound at Kalindo’s house in the process setting ablaze the Parliamentarian’s car.

Following the attack, there were claims that some DPP members were behind the atrocious act since Kalindo is one of the DPP legislators who want Vice President Saulos Chilima to replace President Peter Mutharika as the party’s leader and torchbearer in 2019.

The DPP has however condemned the attack and has denied masterminding it.

“The DPP believes that in democratic Malawi, political differences should be settled amicably and not by perpetrating violent acts against anyone or those who hold different views from ours. We therefore would like to distance ourselves from anyone who promotes violence in settlement of political disputes,” says the statement.

The party has since called on Malawi Police to investigate the arson and bring the culprits to book.

DPP has also asked Malawians to assist the Malawi Police with any information which may help them in apprehending the persons behind these atrocious acts.