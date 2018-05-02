Mwenefumbo elected AFORD president

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) members have elected Karonga Central Member of Parliament Frank Mwenefumbo as the party’s president.

Mwenefumbo was announced winner after voting that took place at the party’s office in Area 49 following disagreements at the convention which was held on Tuesday at Don Bosco in Lilongwe.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mwenefumbo thanked the party’s delegates for the support and for choosing him as AFORD president.

He added that although there were wrangles at the first venue yesterday, the delegates stood up for him and gave him all the support he needed.

He however stressed that Malawians should be convinced that he is the party’s president although he has been elected in the absence of his opponent Enoch Chihana.

“People should believe that l have been elected as the president of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD),” he said.

The new AFORD leader also blamed Chihana for causing chaos with the help of his bodyguards at the Tuesday convention.

Other people elected at the convention are Christopher Edward Ritchie who has maintained his position as secretary general and Dan Msowoya who retained his position as publicity secretary of the party.

At the convention, Ibrahim Swankie was voted as AFORD National campaign Director.