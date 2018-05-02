Cashgate: JB is not clean – ACB

The Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has accused Joyce Banda of misleading the nation with claims that she has been cleared of corruption connected with the cashghate scandal. ACB maintains the former President is under investigation.

Banda, who returned home on last Saturday from 4 years of self-imposed exile, said during a rally held on Sunday in Zomba, that she is “clean”. JB claimed she had been cleared by both the ACB and International Police (Interpol).

But ACB Director General Reyneck Matemba Joyce Banda’s claims as “not true”.

“We never cleared her. She is still under investigation” Matemba has been quoted as saying.

She has been mentioned as Cashgate’s biggest fish. Several other high level convicts and suspects such as Leonard Kalonga, Treza Sensani (now deceased) and Oswald Lutepo named Banda as the primary beneficiary of the loot.

ACB is investigating the role JB played in the Cashgate scandal.

It was widely believed she left Malawi to escape arrest on cashgate charges.